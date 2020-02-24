OnePlus 8 Pro flaunts its quad-camera module in this hands-on picture

OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on picture leaked (Image credit: Twitter user with username @IntelSfs) OnePlus 8 Pro hands-on picture leaked (Image credit: Twitter user with username

OnePlus has been silent for a while now. Rumours, however, suggest that this time OnePlus has big plans. The company is said to launch not one, not two but three smartphones this year. The phones will launch under the OnePlus 8 series. We have already heard a lot about the upcoming OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite in the past now a new leak shows the camera module design of the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro, which is said to be the most expensive phone of the three.

The leak that was first spotted on Discord first and later shared by a Twitter user, shows an hands-on picture of the OnePlus 8 Pro. In the photo only the rear side of the phone is visible. The hands-on photo reveals that the OnePlus 8 Pro with four cameras on the back. Three sensors appear to sit on a vertical center placed camera module while the fourth one said to be a laser autofocus module sits right next to it, The quad camera setup is accompanied by a LED flash. The leak doesn’t reveal the camera specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

As for the rear panel design the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro looks almost like the OnePlus 7 with frosted glass design. The camera module is followed by the company logo. The rear panel doesn’t show fingerprint sensor, meaning it will be shifted under the screen on the front similar to all the latest OnePlus phones. Overall the design of the phone looks pretty neat and polished like all other existing OnePlus phones.

Reports suggest OnePlus 8 series will launch around April this year. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially talk about its upcoming phones. Rumours, however, have revealed almost all the key specifications of the three OnePlus phones. Among the three, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be much most high-end device. In fact, some rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with an official IP rating for dust and water resistance. Finally a OnePlus phone with IP rating? Well, let’s expect the rumours to turn out to be true.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor aka Snapdragon 865 paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Other expected specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120hz display, dual hole-punch camera setup on the front, 4,500mAh battery paired with 50W fast charging.

