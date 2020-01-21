OnePlus 8 Pro with 120hz screen refresh rate shown in new live image

This is the OnePlus 8 Pro (Image: True Tech) This is the OnePlus 8 Pro (Image: True Tech)

OnePlus is expected to launch three phones under its upcoming OnePlus 8 series in the coming days. The phones are expected to arrive in the first half of 2020. The upcoming series is said to include OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite, which is reportedly going to be the first affordable smartphone from the company. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be the top-end model among the three.

A new leak coming from True Tech goes in line with the past ones and suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with 120hz refresh rate similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

OnePlus recently unveiled its 120hz screen technology, however the company didn’t talk about the phone that will bring this technology to the consumers. Past rumours and leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with 120hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 and 8 Lite will go with maximum with 90hz. Previously, a Geekbench listing also revealed the same.

It appears that 120hz screen is going to be one of the top trends of the tech industry this year now that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro are both expected to come with such a screen technology. This means both these expensive flagship phones will compete with one another but in the race OnePlus is likely to be a notch higher when compared to the Samsung phone. Why? Let’s explain.

Here’s everything we know about OnePlus 8 series so far

120hz display

A report that leaked some weeks ago revealed that Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will only offer 1080p full HD resolution when 120Hz setting is enabled. This won’t reportedly be the case for OnePlus 8 Pro. This means even at 120hz refresh rate, the screen resolution of the OnePlus 8 will not be affected. If this turns out to be true it could give OnePlus an edge higher than Samsung.

The new leak shows a live picture of the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro displaying the screen setting. The picture shows three options 60hz, 90hz and 120hz. This means users using the OnePlus 8 Pro will be able to switch between refresh rates as per their requirement. Right below the options there’s a note which states “the higher the screen refresh rate, the smoother the screen experience.”

Read about OnePlus’ 120hz screen technology here

It must be noted that higher the refresh rate more battery will be consumed. So, if the phone’s battery is low keeping the refresh rate to 60hz makes more sense. However, while gaming 120hz refresh rate will produce better result compared to 60hz or 90hz.

Punch-hole screen

The leaked image showing the screen of the OnePlus 8 Pro reveals some more details of the phone’s screen. It shows the 8 Pro with a punch hole display on the left side unlike what we have seen on most Samsung phones. This is the first time OnePlus is opting for such a display.

Past reports have suggested that all three OnePlus 8 series phones will come with punch hole screen. This also means users will get a bigger screen space, in turn able to enjoy better multimedia experience and improved gaming experience.

The leaked image also shows the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro with curved screen quite similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro. It also reveals that the volume and lock screen button will sit on the right, while the alert Slider will be placed on the left, similar to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd