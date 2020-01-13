OnePlus confirms next phone will have 120Hz refresh rate display, MEMC tech

OnePlus confirms 120hz refresh rate display coming on next phone, will likely be the OnePlus 8 Pro. (Image of OnePlus 7 Pro used for representational purposes) OnePlus confirms 120hz refresh rate display coming on next phone, will likely be the OnePlus 8 Pro. (Image of OnePlus 7 Pro used for representational purposes)

OnePlus has shown off its 120Hz refresh rate display, which will be used on its upcoming smartphone, likely to be the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau made the announcement today and added in a press statement that “this will be the best smartphone display in 2020″. Previously, OnePlus introduced the 90Hz refresh rate on its OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro display.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus’s new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020.”

The new 120Hz Fluid display will also come with the MEMC technology, which stands for Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation. This is a technology we have seen on recent smart TVs, which have launched in India as well, including on the OnePlus TV series. MEMC is supposed to ensure smoother video playback, and can really improve video experience when watching live sports, etc. But, MEMC or motion smoothing has not found approval from top Hollywood film directors, who argue it can make some of the content in movies look unnatural.

The company also confirmed that the display will have QHD+ resolution, along with most accurate colour accuracy and 4096-level of automatic brightness control. The display will come with a new ambient light sensor to boost the levels of automatic brightness adjustments and OnePlus claims, at 4096-level, this is four times of what Android flagships currently offer. The earlier OnePlus 7 Pro had 1024-level of automatic brightness adjustment.

Other expected features of the OnePlus 8 Pro are quad-camera, 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 processor, and a punch-hole display in the front for the selfie camera.

120 Hz refresh rate: What will it change?

Most smartphones come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate on the display, such as the existing iPhone 11 series, the Galaxy S10 etc. But 2019 also saw phones such as the OnePlus 7 Pro series, the Pixel 4, etc offer a higher refresh rate on the display which was 90Hz. This would ensure faster scrolling, smoother animation.

Refresh rate implies the number of times a phone’s display refreshes while in use. In simple terms, the rate measures how many times the display is refreshing an image per second. A higher refresh rate can help make a difference especially in gaming with graphics intensive games such as PUBG Mobile. Of course for regular users, there will be the option of keeping the refresh rate lower at 60hz, which is better for conserving battery life.

With OnePlus 8 series, the company looks set to crank this up to 120 Hz. We have already seen gaming phones like ASUS ROG II Phone with 120Hz refresh rate on the display. It was also offered on Razer phone, which had a 120 Hz refresh rate as well.

OnePlus won’t be the only player offering this kind of refresh rate on its display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with 120 Hz refresh rate as well. Meanwhile, Nubia is reportedly working on a 144 Hz refresh rate for its upcoming Red Magic gaming smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd