OnePlus 8 Pro 120Hz display technology could be unveiled on Jan 13

OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz display will be an upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate display in OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series. (Image of OnePlus 7T) OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz display will be an upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate display in OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series. (Image of OnePlus 7T)

OnePlus has sent out invites for its screen technology meeting on January 13, which will be held in Shenzhen, China, according to a report in GizmoChina. Though it remains unclear at this point what OnePlus will unveil in its “OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Meeting”, speculations hint at 120Hz display technology that will be used in the upcoming flagship OnePlus 8 smartphone series.

OnePlus is rumoured to use a 120Hz refresh rate display in the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is the top-end model of the OnePlus 8 series. This will be an upgrade from the 90Hz refresh rate display in OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series. Apart from OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is also said to be working on OnePlus 8, which will succeed OnePlus 7 and an affordable OnePlus 8 Lite variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company to feature a 90Hz display. A higher 120 Hz refresh rate on the new phone would mean the screen refreshes 120 times every second, which translates to smoother animations, gaming experience.

OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be a big upgrade in terms of cameras as well. The smartphone is said to come with two cameras on the front and four on the rear panel. Leaks suggest the quad rear camera setup will include a 64MP main camera, 20MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a fourth Time of Flight sensor.

OnePlus 8 series could launch in the first half of 2020, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, while OnePlus 8 Lite will pack a MediaTek processor. The battery in OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be 4,500mAh with support for 50W fast charging technology.

OnePlus recently showcased its Concept One smartphone with an invisible back camera at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. OnPlus has partnered with McLaren to use electrochromic glass on OnePlus Concept One that hides the cameras and reveals the lenses only when the camera app has been activated.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd