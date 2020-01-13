OnePlus CEO says ready with 120Hz display, OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on GeekBench

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has indicated that the company will showcase a 120 Hz display on its upcoming flagship. (Image source: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks) OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has indicated that the company will showcase a 120 Hz display on its upcoming flagship. (Image source: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said in a Weibo post that the company has completed their research into the 120 Hz display and that they will be revealing more information about this later today. In a post on China’s Weibo, the OnePlus CEO wrote, “OnePlus has completed the research and development of 120Hz screen. This afternoon there will be a media communication conference on screen technology. Let’s talk about one of our new breakthroughs after adding 90Hz fluid screen to lead the industry.”

He also said that “Customizing 120Hz is so simple. I will share it with you later.” The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to have a 120 Hz refresh rate on the display, higher than the 90 Hz we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro.

OnePlus is expected to introduce three smartphones this time around, the regular OnePlus 8, a OnePlus 8 Pro and a more mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite. Last year, OnePlus had the 7 and 7 Pro, followed by the 7T and 7T Pro, but in 2020 its lineup is all set to expand if one goes by the leaks. While Lau has hinted at one of the upcoming features, another leak shows the OnePlus 8 Pro on GeekBench with the codename GALILEI IN2023. Previously, the OnePlus 8 Pro was spotted with the model number IN2010 on the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website.

According to the GeekBench listing, this variant of OnePlus 8 Pro has 12GB RAM, runs Android 10 and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Its single-core score is listed at 4296 and the multi-core score is 12,531. Last years, OnePlus 7 Pro had a score of around 10,000 plus on multi-core and around 3900 on single-core. Of course, these test score numbers for the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro need to be taken with a pinch of salt, given the device has not officially launched.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite: Expected specifications

As noted, three devices are expected in the OnePlus lineup, and naturally, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the high-end variant. Recent leaks have claimed it will come with 120 Hz refresh rate on the AMOLED display, an increase from the 90 Hz refresh rate that OnePlus introduced with the 7 Pro and later on the 7T and 7T Pro. An increased refresh rate of 120 Hz would put the OnePlus 8 Pro at par with the upcoming S20 series or the S11 from Samsung, which is also rumoured to feature the same.

According to OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, which had posted renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro’s front and back, the display will be slightly bigger at 6.65-inches compared to the 6.5-inches on the version. The display will remain dual-curved on the Pro series as well.

Leaked designs have also indicated that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have four cameras at the back, and go for the punch-hole display for the front, where the selfie camera will be placed in the top corner of the device. The OnePlus 7 Pro had a pop-up selfie camera, but the company is expected to do away with this trend in 2020.

As always the OnePlus 8 series will run the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, which is 5G-ready as well. The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to run MediaTek processor, according to some leaks. The three phones could launch as early as March this time, according to reports, though previously OnePlus has stuck to a May launch timeline.

