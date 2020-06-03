scorecardresearch
[In pictures] OnePlus 8: This one is an elegant phone

Here are the pictures of the new OnePlus 8 smartphone. Our first impression is also up, don't forget to check that out.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 7:09:27 pm
oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news The OnePlus 8 was launched alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro in April and it took it this long to finally reach tech reviewers. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news Since the OnePlus 8 is a flagship phone with not-so-flagship pricing, it stands a better chance against a lot of the competition. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news On the design aspect, the OnePlus 8 with its glossy black back and subtle matte finish frame, looks and feels elegant. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news The OnePlus 8 offers a good grip despite being large and feels heavy in a confident kind of way. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news The OnePlus 8 runs the 5G capable Snapdragon 865 processor, which is best in class at the moment and promises a superior user experience. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news The OnePlus phones usually offer a good camera with consistent results. This one has a 48MP + 2MP + 16MP setup and the pictures look quite good. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news OnePlus 8 5G comes in three colour options– Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news The OnePlus 8 5G base model with 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 41,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 44,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) oneplus 8, oneplus 8 india launch, oneplus 8 launched, oneplus 8 specs, oneplus 8 price, oneplus 8 pictures, oneplus 8 images, oneplus 8 price in india, should you buy oneplus 8, oneplus, oneplus news Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices are being manufactured at the company’s Noida factory. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

