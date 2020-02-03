OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on Amazon India affiliate site

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on affiliation website of Amazon India. (Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks) OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on affiliation website of Amazon India. (Image: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks)

The first batch of phones from OnePlus in India is expected to include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While the brand is yet to officially confirm the devices for the first half of 2020, an Amazon India affiliate page listing suggests that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models will be the names of the phones.

Amazon India has been reportedly spotted providing an advertising fee on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The listing was first spotted by a Twitter user @Divyom_DB but it could not be found later on. It’s possible that Amazon India removed the listing when it came to its notice.

As per the screenshot shared by the Twitter user, the Amazon India’s affiliate page featured a “NEW: Mobile Phones a 1% Fixed Advertising Fee” category that listed the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The launch date of the OnePlus 8 series has not been announced yet. Since both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro were unveiled in May 2019, and the OnePlus 6 was unveiled in May 2018, we expect OnePlus to launch the 8-series this year in the same month. The OnePlus 8 was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database last month with model number IN2011, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus had announced a while ago that all of its future phones will have a minimum of 90Hz screen. However, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could extend beyond 90Hz and feature a 120Hz display. OnePlus 8-series is also expected to feature the wireless charging feature, which will be a first for the OnePlus devices if this is indeed the case. The company recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium as well, which is seen as further indication of the upcoming feature.

According to rumours, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a similar design and sport a QHD+ Fluid display with a hole-punch design. We can expect both OnePlus 8-series to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphones are said to run Android 10 out-of-the-box and also include a quad rear camera setup with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

What about OnePlus 8 Lite?

Apart from the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, there is another OnePlus phone which is expected to be launched in India– OnePlus 8 Lite. Even though the Amazon affiliate page does not list the Lite model, the device is expected to be the first-ever mid-range smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus 8 Lite renders shared by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. OnePlus 8 Lite renders shared by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

SlashLeaks has posted some images of a dummy unit of the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite, which can be seen carrying a triple camera setup on the back. In addition, OnLeaks shared a render of the OnePlus 8 Lite that shows a punch-hole display on the phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Another leak suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be priced at Yuan 2,999 (around 30,000) for the base model of 128GB storage. The report also suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate, 48MP+16MP+12MP triple-rear camera system, 16MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, stereo speakers, up to 258GB storage, and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor.

