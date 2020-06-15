You can buy OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro from today; but know these things first (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) You can buy OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro from today; but know these things first (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus 8 series is all set to go on sale in the country today. The sale of the phones will begin at 12noon on Amazon.in and oneplus.in. However, the company has confirmed that both the phones will be available in limited quantities.

OnePlus has also confirmed in a forum post that the sale of the OnePlus 8 series will happen twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

OnePlus also revealed that besides the twice a week sale, the OnePlus 8 series 5G models will be available across OnePlus Experience Store, partner stores, and other offline channels. Customers who have the pop-up box invite codes will also be able to start redeeming their codes on the OnePlus site.

The company noted in the forum that customers who won the pop-up box invite codes as part of the AR Unboxing contest will start receiving confirmation emails and codes starting June 15.

If you wish to buy either the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro today or in the upcoming days, read our review below.

Read our OnePlus 8 full review here and know if you should buy it

Read our OnePlus 8 Pro review and find out if you should spend on it

As far as the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 8 of course is slightly cheaper than the Pro version. The OnePlus 8 starts at price of Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, followed by 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

In comparison to the OnePlus 8, the Pro version. The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India starts at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs 59,999.

OnePlus took a look time in making the new OnePlus 8 series available to the Indian consumers. This is due to the production suspension of an Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida last month after some workers were tested Covid-19 positive.

In the forum, OnePlus noted that the OnePlus 8 series 5G is officially back on track, the production is in motion, and the stock supply is stable. The company also claims that the demand for the OnePlus 8 series is high and hence has taken the route of limited sales fr the models.

