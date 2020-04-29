OnePlus 8, 8 Pro pre-booking starts at Amazon, sale starts on May 11

OnePlus showcased its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones earlier this month. The lineup includes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and both have now been made available for pre-booking in India via Amazon. While the company’s official website still shows both the devices as ‘coming soon’, Amazon shows the sale to be scheduled for May 11, 2020.

This new development has come up amid the nationwide lockdown, which is currently under force due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The lockdown according to the current government guidelines will be lifted on May 3, after which companies like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and more will be able to start selling their devices once again.

Amazon has set up a dedicated microsite for the pre-booking of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The portal is offering a cashback worth Rs 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance to the customers pre-booking the devices.

To pre-book the devices, customers need to purchase a Rs 1,000 OnePlus Amazon gift card before May 10. The gift card can then be redeemed between May 11 and June 30 to order either of the devices. If customers were to change their mind in between, the gift card can be used to purchase any other item on Amazon.

The 6GB RAM model of the OnePlus 8 will be made available exclusively on Amazon, which means you will not be able to get it elsewhere. The other storage models of the OnePlus 8, as well as the OnePlus 8 Pro, will be made available on the company’s own website, Amazon, as well as across its offline stores.

OnePlus 8 series: Price

The OnePlus 8 series India prices, when compared with the global prices, are extremely low. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999. Whereas, the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a bit more expensive, starting at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. And at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

OnePlus has also listed pop-up box versions of both the devices exclusively on its own website. The pop-up box version of the OnePlus 8 will include an 8GB RAM/128GB variant of the device, whereas, the 8 Pro pop-up box version will include the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant priced at Rs 45,999 and Rs 60,999, respectively. They will also come with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z headphones, a Cyan Bumper case and a Karbon Bumper case.

