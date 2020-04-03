OnePlus 8 series to launch on April 14: Confirmed specs and everything else we know

Today we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series devices. (Image: Weibo) Today we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series devices. (Image: Weibo)

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones globally on April 14 via an online livestream. Apart from the launch date, the company has officially confirmed a lot the specifications of the devices already, while a lot of other specifications have been leaked. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming devices.

The launch event will take place at 8:30 PM IST on April 14. It will be streamed on the company’s official website and its YouTube channel.

Three smartphones, but one might come later

Many reports have pointed out that this will be the first time the company will be launching three smartphones, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus Z. However, according to a report by WinFuture, the company will be launching the more affordable Lite version at a later date. In a new leak, Max Weinbach and Ishan Agarwal have claimed the company will be calling this new Lite model the OnePlus Z, a successor to the older OnePlus X.

If the company names the device OnePlus Z, it might not launch it along with the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro as the company has announced that It will be launching the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones on April 14.

120Hz screen

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau back in January confirmed that one of its next flagship smartphones, most likely the OnePlus 8 Pro, will come with a 120Hz display. He said this “will be the best smartphone display in 2020”. This statement now seems to be coming true, considering the series has been awarded an A+ grade by DisplayMate. In a statement, DisplayMate said the OnePlus 8 series “sets or matches more than 10 Smartphone Display Performance Records” — this includes colour accuracy, image contrast, display brightness and more.

OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. (Image: OnLeaks, iGeeksBlog) OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. (Image: OnLeaks, iGeeksBlog)

Lau had also stated that the 120Hz display will also come with support for the Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology. Which he says will improve the viewing experience a lot. Even though, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display many reports state that the OnePlus 8 will still come with a 90Hz display similar to the OnePlus 7T.

Processor, storage, RAM

In a recent post on the company’s official community forum, Lau said the new OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. He did not share the exact amount of RAM or storage that the devices will come with. Another point to note is that the current-gen of OnePlus 7T series all comes with UFS 3.0 storage.

5G across the board

In an interview to CNET, Pete Lau said the full OnePlus 8 series of smartphones will have support 5G. There won’t be 4G variants of the devices this time along like it did with the OnePlus 7T series.

Considering that the OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, it was almost a surety they will come with 5G as the chipset itself has support for the network by default.

And about the OnePlus Z, it is being reported that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, which also has a base 5G band chip integrated in it.

All smartphones to be priced below $1,000

Lau in a recent statement to Business Insider, while reitirating the fact that all OnePlus 8 series smartphones will come with 5G support, said all the devices will be under the $1,000 mark.

OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Image: 91Mobiles, OnLeaks) OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Image: 91Mobiles, OnLeaks)

Leaked specifications

In a recent tweet, the tipster Ishan Agarwal revealed all of the supposed specifications of the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones. He claims the OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It will be made available in Glow, Black and Green colour options. All of this will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W Warp Charge technology.

It will sport a triple camera setup on the back, with the configuration of 48MP+16MP+2MP. On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will sport a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come in the same processor, RAM and storage configuration as the OnePlus 8. It will be made available in Blue, Black and Green colour options. This will also be the company’s first phone to launch with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The phone’s 4,510mAh battery will support 30W Warp Charge technology along with 30W fast wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging.

Exclusive: They’re coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78″ 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I’m so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020 Camera specifications include a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of 48MP+48MP+8MP+5MP configuration. On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd