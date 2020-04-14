OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz, colour filter camera, Snapdragon 865 and other new features (Image: OnePlus) OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz, colour filter camera, Snapdragon 865 and other new features (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are finally here. The smartphones have been announced at an online event that was held today via OnePlus’ YouTube and social media channels. The price of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $699. The base model of the OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 while the top-end model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM comes at $799. For the OnePlus 8 Pro, the base model is priced at $899 while the top-end model comes at $999. In the United States the phones will go on open sale starting April 21.

When is the India launch? Well, as of yet the company hasn’t revealed the India launch date of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However it has confirmed that the phones together with the newly launched OnePlus Bullets wireless Z will be available this in India this summer. The India price has not been revealed as of but we expect it to be as competitive as the global pricing.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Full specifications

* Screen: OnePlus 8 includes a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90hz screen refresh rate. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid display with 120hz screen refresh rate.

* Processor: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC.

* RAM and storage: Both phones come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

* Camera: OnePlus 8 includes three rear camera while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with four rear cameras. The OnePlus 8 sports 48MP Sony IMX 586 main sensor, 16MP ultra wide lens, and third is a macro lens. For the OnePlus 8 Pro there’s a main 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, 48MP ultra wide lens, 3X telephoto lens and colour filter lens.

* Battery: OnePlus 8 comes with 4300mAh battery while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a massive 4510mAh battery. Both phones are paired with Warp charger 30T. The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first phone from the company to support wireless charging. OnePlus launches its wireless charger called Warp wireless 30.

* Software: Both OnePlus 8 series phones run OxygenOS based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Alongside the OnePlus 8 series the company also launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones comes in four colours: black, blue, mint and oat.

