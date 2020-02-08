OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro could launch in new green colour variant

It is unclear if OnePlus 8 Lite will launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the same event or later. It is unclear if OnePlus 8 Lite will launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the same event or later.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could launch in a new green colour option, according to a new leak. In a tweet, tipster Ishan Agarwal said that there will be a new green colour variant for both the phones. He has also revealed that the new OnePlus 8 phones could launch sooner than expected in late March or April.

OnePlus typically launches new phones in May, which was the case with OnePlus 6 as well as last year’s OnePlus 7. However, the latest information seems to suggest OnePlus could release its new flagship series sooner. It is unclear if OnePlus 8 Lite will launch alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at the same event or later.

For those unaware, OnePlus 8 Lite is a rumoured affordable device that OnePlus could launch in its OnePlus 8 series. It is said to be priced lower than the standard OnePlus 8 and top-end OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus 8 Lite could compete with the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and Realme X2 Pro in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 8 Lite could pack the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, instead of flagship Snapdragon 865 on the Pro variant. It will have three rear cameras with 48MP main sensor and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

As for OnePlus 8 Pro, the highlight could be a 120Hz refresh rate display, which is a much higher refresh rate screen than 60Hz seen on most smartphones these days. OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to sport four camera sensors at the back and two selfie cameras included in punch hole in the display. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 flagship processor and will be 5G-ready as well.

Finally, OnePlus 8 will also likely stick to a 90Hz refresh rate display. The screen is said to be either 6.4-inches or 6.5-inches, though it will be a flat punch-hole display and not dual-curved like the Pro variant. The smartphone will get three cameras at the back and come with up to 12GB RAM.

