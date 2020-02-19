OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, 8 Pro specs sheet leaks: When will the phones launch?

OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with an official IP rating (Image: Onleaks/91Mobiles) OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with an official IP rating (Image: Onleaks/91Mobiles)

OnePlus is gearing up to bring the OnePlus 8 series very soon. Under this new series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch three phones including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite. The company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series but rumours are that the new OnePlus phones may go official much sooner than one can expect. Possibly in a month or two.

Ahead of the official announcement a lot has been talked about these soon-to-be-launched OnePlus phones. A new leak now brings out the specs sheet of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite.

A new leak coming from a Spanish website proandroid suggests that the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm processor while the so-called ‘affordable’ is said to come packed with a MediaTek processor. The OnePlus 8 and the 8 Lite are expected to sport three cameras on the back while the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport four. On the front all the three upcoming OnePlus phones are said to include single image sensors for selfies. Let’s take a quick look at everything that this new leak reveals about the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8 Lite specifications leak

As the name suggests, the OnePlus 8 Lite will be the cheapest phone in the series. It is the first time that the OnePlus wants to launch an affordable phone probably to compete with Xiaomi and Realme. For the very same reason, OnePlus is choosing MediaTek to power the 8 Lite. According to leak, the OnePlus 8 Lite will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 processor. The design of the OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be more or less similar to the other two 8 series phones.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to come with a punch hole camera on the screen that may measure 6.4-inches in size with very minimal bezels on the sides. This affordable OnePlus phone is said to come with a 90hz refresh rate and not 120hz unlike the Pro version. The punch hole camera module is expected to include a 16MP image sensor for selfies. The OnePlus 8 Lite could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

So, what could be the pricing of the OnePlus 8 Lite? Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be priced around $499, which roughly translates around Rs 35,000.

OnePlus 8 specifications leak

The OnePlus 8 will be slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 8 Lite. Similar to Lite, the OnePlus 8 is also expected to come with a 90hz screen refresh rate but the phone is likely to pack a bigger display than the OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 is said to come packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. For this one OnePlus will likely opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front the OnePlus 8 is expected to pack a primary 48MP image sensor coupled with a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The latest leak further suggests that the OnePlus 8 will pack a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The upcoming OnePlus phone is said to come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 8 will be an expensive smartphone when compared to the OnePlus 8 Lite. Leaks suggests that the OnePlus 8 will be priced around $549, which roughly translates to Rs 40,000 and above.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications leak

This is going to be the most expensive OnePlus phone in the series. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be packed with lots of high end features. Starting from camera, to display, to battery, to hardware, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be a big upgrade over the OnePlus 7 Pro. Other reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with an official IP rating.

According to the leak the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and 120hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512Gb of internal storage. The leak suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W wired charging support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will also be big on cameras when compared to the other two phones of the series. The smartphone is expected to pack four cameras on the back including a 60MP main sensor, 16MP wide-angle lens, 13MP telephoto lens, and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front the phone is said to include a 32MP image sensor for selfies.

The leak suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in two variants: 4G and 5G. As said, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the most expensive phone in the series. According to the leak the OnePlus 8 Pro will be priced around $800, which roughly translates to around Rs 58,000.

OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the OnePlus 8 series but given the leaks of all three phones are flooding the internet expect them to launch very soon. Are you waiting for the OnePlus 8 series to India launch in India?

