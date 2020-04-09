OnePlus 8 launch event: New Bullets Wireless earphones coming, says company

OnePlus 8 launch event: New Bullets Wireless earphones coming (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus 8 launch event: New Bullets Wireless earphones coming (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus 8, the company’s next series of phones are all set to launch on April 14 via an online event, despite the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen many tech launches get cancelled or pushed back. OnePlus has now confirmed that it will also be introducing a new pair of Bullets Wireless headphones at the event. In addition to this, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei will be hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram Live on April 11, ahead of the launch.

Regarding the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, the company’s official handle tweeted, “An all-new 10/10 Bullets audio experience is coming your way soon.” The accompanying image says users will be able to “charge for 10 minutes, enjoy for 10 hours.” The existing Bullets Wireless 2 headphones also feature Warp Charge, which offers the same capability, so it is not clear what else will be new with these upcoming Bullets Wireless.

There have been rumours that OnePlus will introduce truly wireless earphones similar to Apple’s AirPods or the Galaxy Buds+ from Samsung. But so far there’s no indication that these will be introduced, though OnePlus could showcase these at the event. The only bit of information confirmed for now is that a new pair of Bullets Wireless is coming.

Given most players have introduced some form of truly wireless earphones, we expect OnePlus to do the same this year as well. Rumours claim these will be called Bullet Wireless Z. Again we will have to wait and see what the company reveals at the event.

Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s AMA session takes place on Instagram on April 10 at 11 pm EST. However, for India it will be April 11 at 8.30 am due to the time difference. But keep in mind that Pei will not be answering any questions around the upcoming products. He will only answer 10 questions during the live session, according to an official blog post.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: What we expect

OnePlus has already confirmed that the upcoming phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the latest one flagship one from the chipset maker. OnePlus is also upgrading the refresh rate of the display to 120Hz compared to 90 Hz we saw on the previous phones. The OnePlus 8 series will use the latest and faster LPDDR5 RAM and it will come with UFS 3.0 storage. As with previous OnePlus phones, we expect a 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM variant, though the 12GB RAM option might be limited to the Pro version.

OnePlus is also finally adding wireless charging. The company confirmed its phones will come with a new Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology, which has a peak output of 30W. The new OnePlus wireless charger will take the device from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes, claims the company. The OnePlus phones will also be compatible with any third-party standard 5G wireless Qi-approved charger, in case someone wishes to use a different charger. The OnePlus 8 series is also expected to come with a quad-camera at the back, and the front is expected to have a punch-hole camera design.

