OnePlus 8 could come to India first: Launch timeline and expected specs

OnePlus 8 series could hit the Indian market in quarter two 2020 (Image: Onleaks and 91Mobiles) OnePlus 8 series could hit the Indian market in quarter two 2020 (Image: Onleaks and 91Mobiles)

India a very important market for smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus. The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company usually launches its smartphones first in the country followed by other markets. Last year, the all phones from OnePlus 7 series launched first in India and then in other markets. The same is probably going to happen with the next phone from the company, likely to be the OnePlus 8. This isn’t a baseless claim. It is suggested by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing.

OnePlus 8 gets certified by BIS. The certification doesn’t say anything about the smartphone.. like its specs, design or features.. but does reveal that the OnePlus 8 is heading to India first. This definitely isn’t a surprise for the consumers. For the first ever time, we hear details about OnePlus 8 India launch. The BIS certification website reveals model number IN2011 for OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 launch timeline

Under the OnePlus series the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch three phones including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. For now there are no reports on whether all the three phones will launch together or one by one.

All BIS certification site reveals is that the first phone from the company could be OnePlus 8. Reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 could arrive in India around quarter two of 2020. This means the first OnePlus phone could come to India around April and June. OnePlus is yet to reveal details about the launch of the phone.

OnePlus 8 expected specs

A lot has been rumoured about the OnePlus 8 series already. The design and some of the key specs of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite have been revealed by leaks and rumours circulating on the web for the past couple of months now.

According to these leaks and rumours OnePlus 8 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (of course) paired with up to 12 gigs of RAM. Only the two expensive models — OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro — are said to sport Snapdragon processor. The Liter version of the OnePlus 8 is expected to be powered by mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor instead. All three OnePlus phones will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Other reports suggest OnePlus 8 will either sport a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch flat OLED screen with a side-placed punch-hole cutout. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite are said to come with 90hz refresh rate, while the Pro version will offer 120hz refresh rate technology, announced by OnePlus earlier this week.

The OnePlus 8 is said to include Type-C port, with fast-charging support. The phone is tipped to come with three rear cameras and single image sensor on the front. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is said to sport quad cameras on the back and single sensor on the front.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd