This is the OnePlus 8 in glacier green colour: Confirmed specifications, expected price

This is the OnePlus 8 in glacier green colour variant (Image: Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO) This is the OnePlus 8 in glacier green colour variant (Image: Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is no way stopping OnePlus from launching its next flagship smartphone. The company is all set to launch the OnePlus 8 series in India as well as globally tomorrow, April 14. The India launch timing of the OnePlus 8 series is 8:30PM.

The event will be streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The livestream of the event can be watched here and also on the company’s own social media platforms. Just a day ahead of the launch OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed the design of the phone.

Lau has posted a teaser on Twitter that shows the OnePlus 8 from the backside. The “Glacier green” colour looks unique and stands out from the competition. With every new series OnePlus refreshes the design of its phones and the upcoming OnePlus 8 is no exception. With the OnePlus 7T, it introduced a new circular camera module design.

Design as important as performance

In a previous blog post OnePlus had revealed that the OnePlus 8 series will come with the fifth generation of matte-frosted glass developed using a new crafting process. The phone will include curved sides which will allow users to hold and use the phone comfortably in the hand. “To me, this is OnePlus’ best CMF to date. It is sure to astonish and impress anyone who touches it, just as it did for me,” Pete had noted.

The latest teaser doesn’t reveal a lot of details about the OnePlus 8 except for the “Glacier Green” colour and the new “ONEPLUS” logo at the bottom of the rear panel. The phone will be available in more colours, the company has confirmed.

Other things..

OnePlus has already confirmed some of the key details of the upcoming smartphone such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120hz screen refresh rate, among others. The company has also revealed that OnePlus 8 will include a bigger battery and able to handle multi-tasking extremely well.

So how many phones will OnePlus launch on April 14? Rumours are suggesting that there will be three phones including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite, the affordable phone from the company. The company is yet to reveal the number of phones it is launching but does say the “OnePlus 8 series” is coming which could mean there is more than one phone for sure.

Alongside the OnePlus 8, the company has confirmed to launch new wireless earphones. For the upcoming Bullets earphones too the company is trying its hands on new colours. In the teaser, the earphones appear in purple colour. The old generation OnePlus Bullets earphones are available on in black. OnePlus is claiming that the upcoming earphones will be a great one for bass lovers.

Expected price

Rumorus are suggesting that the OnePlus 8 will cost a bomb. It is said to come with a price tag of $1000. In a past interview, Lau had revealed that the OnePlus 8 series phones will be expensive compared to all the previously launched OnePlus phones. And the reason for that is 5G. All phones launching under the upcoming series will come with 5G support, Lau had confirmed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd