You can now experience OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro by sitting at home

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro coming to India “this summer” but you can experience the phones right now OnePlus 8, 8 Pro coming to India “this summer” but you can experience the phones right now

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro made a global debut last night. The smartphones are yet to launch in India. The company has confirmed that the phones will arrive in the country this “summer”. The date of the OnePlus 8 series India launch is yet to be revealed. Given a lot of people wait for OnePlus to launch new flagship devices in India the company has introduced Instagram filters to allow users to experience the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro at their fingertips.

The new Instagram filters will let you unbox the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, or course virtually. Click on this link to unbox OnePlus 8 and this one to unbox the OnePlus 8 Pro. After clicking the link Instagram app will show dedicated filters for the two phones at the bottom of the mobile screen. Click on the red box.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Instagram filters OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Instagram filters

You will be able to see the outline of a phone box, tap on it and the OnePlus 8/8 Pro virtual retail box will appear. Further tapping on the screen will open the virtual box and bring out the phone, the case, and the Warp charger 30T. You can click on the phone to check out the design. Interestingly the filter allows you to experience all colours of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The colour options are available at the bottom of the screen.

The OnePlus 8 series is feature-packed smartphones with top-notch specifications including Snapdragon 865 flagship processor, 120hz screen refresh rate (for Pro only), punch hole camera setup, quad rear camera setup (for Pro), wireless charging support, and much more. The OnePlus 8 starts at a price of $699 (Rs 53,000 approx) while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a starting price of $899 (Rs 68,000 approx).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd