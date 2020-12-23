OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get Rewind Recording feature with OxygenOS Open Beta 5

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users will now be able to quickly capture a recording of the last 30 seconds spent in-game. (Photo: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 8 series recently received its fifth Open Beta build. The new build comes after OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users received the Open Beta 4 late last month. It brings some much-needed bug fixes for the series and a new Game Space feature called Rewind Recording. Check out everything new with the OnePlus 8 series OxygenOS Open Beta 5 below.

The new Rewind Recording feature explained

The Rewind Recording feature has been added under Game Space. With Rewind Recording, any interesting moment in a game need not be missed ever again. Once you come across something you want to be recorded, you can quickly swipe from the top left/right to record the last 30 seconds of gameplay. This is ideal for getting a quick clip of a neat headshot, or a last-moment overtake before you win a race. Note that for recording longer clips, it is still a better idea to have recording turned on before you dive into the game.

Coming to the other system changes on the new build, OnePlus has now optimised the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch. There are some bug fixes that rectify delay of receiving messages, a volume adjustment bug and a bug that affected the speaker output. The fifth Open Beta build also brings the December 2020 Android security patch to both the devices.

OnePlus has also fixed the call freezing bug that was triggered when someone got an incoming call while listening to music via a pair of Bluetooth earphones/headphones. Apart from this, some new camera animations have been added to the phone, and can be seen when switching over to the front camera.

OnePlus 7 Series, Nord still get no update

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus Nord users continue to wait for OxygenOS 11. OnePlus 7 series users were expected to receive the Android 11 update via OxygenOS 11 by December. However, it was later confirmed that the brand will not be able to stick to this timeline. The culprit seems to be a data decryption bug that OnePlus is currently trying to eliminate by working with Qualcomm. In any case, it seems the first open beta builds should likely roll out for the 7 series in the first few months of 2021.

