OnePlus 7T with triple camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ launched: Full specifications

The OnePlus 7T has officially been announced and it comes with a triple camera at the back, and a new upgraded Snapdragon 855+ processor.

OnePlus 7T: Full specifications, features

OnePlus 7T comes with an upgraded 6.55-inch AMOLED display and the company has added a 90 Hz refresh rate on this phone as well. The previous OnePlus 7 did not have this kind of refresh rate. The display is HDR10+ compatible and sports a 20:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus says the 7T has a 31.46 per cent

smaller waterdrop notch compared to the OnePlus 6T.

The display resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels at 402 ppi and it comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass on the front, though the generation is not specified. Dimensions of the OnePlus 7T are 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm and it weighs 190 g. OnePlus claims the phone has a maximum brightness exceeding 1,000 nits, and works well even in direct sunlight. It also claims OnePlus 7T has a new internal luminescent material, which blocks 40 per cent of blue light projection to make it a safer, more comfortable experience for night-time use.

The display also comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 7T has matte-frosted glass finish at the back. It will come in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colours.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at up to 2.96 GHz and comes with a dedicated Qualcomm AI Engine. It has the Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. OnePlus is using the faster UFS 3.0 2-LANE storage for the newer phone, which we also saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro. There is no microSD slot.

The triple camera on the OnePlus 7T includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with a 7P lens structure and f/1.6 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS). The phone also has a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera with 117-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. The third lense is the 12MP telephoto one with 2X optical zoom and and an aperture of f/2.2.

OnePlus is also introducing a new Macro Mode on its latest phone. It will let users take a close shot, with a distance of as little as 2.5 centimeters away, which still capturing all the details. The rear camera has both OIS and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technologies for smooth videos.

The battery on the OnePlus 7T is 3800 mAh with Warp Charge 30T (Fast Charging) support. The company is claiming the phone can get to just 70 per cent in half an hour, thanks to the newly revamped battery structure. OnePlus said they have used newer materials like graphite to support the faster charging.

The phone has dual Stereo speakers, noise cancellation support and Dolby Atmos as well. Sensors on the OnePlus 7T are: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity, Electronic Compass, Sensor Core. It comes with a USB 3.1 GEN1 Type-C port at the bottom and a dual nano-SIM slot.

OnePlus 7T runs Android 10 out of the box, and it comes with the company’s own OxygenOS on top. OnePlus has also made some changes to the Zen Mode it has introduced with the OnePlus 7 series. The Zen Mode now adds additional personalisation and flexibility, and gives users the ability to adjust the time duration from 20 to 60 minutes.