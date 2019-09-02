OnePlus 7T series: OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get special sale on Amazon India

OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon sale is being held on Amazon India with deals on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The sale comes ahead of rumoured launch OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro on September 26, which is when OnePlus will also launch its new TV in India. OnePlus Flagship Phenomenon sale will go on till September 6, 2019.

Though the phones do not get off, those who shop using Axis Bank credit or debit cards can avail instant discount up to Rs 2,000. Separately, OnePlus accessories such as its Type-C Bullets earphones, OnePlus7 silicone protective case, sandstone protective cases are listed as well.

OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought for Rs 32,999 in Mirror Blue and Mirror Grey colour options. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model is listed for a price of Rs 37,999 and the colour options are Red and Mirror Grey.

OnePlus 7 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 48,999 in Mirror Grey. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage option comes in Nebula Blue and Almond colour options at a price of Rs 52,999. The highest storage variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM will be available at Rs 57,999 in Nebula Blue colour option.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T were launched earlier this year and the two flagships come with similar specifications except for a few changes. For instance, a 90Hz display is missing from OnePlus 7. Also, the Pro variant has a larger screen size, battery and three cameras at the back, compared to two rear cameras on OnePlus 7. Both phones run a Snapdragon 855 processor.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up to launch the successors to OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on September 26. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones will launch alongside the OnePlus TV. Reports suggest that the new ‘T’ variants will be powered a Snapdragon 855 plus processor and both phones will sport a 90Hz display.

OnePlus 7T is said to come with a 6.55-inches 2K Super AMOLED screen, a bigger 3,800mAH battery, and three rear cameras. As for OnePlus 7T Pro, it will feature a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. OnePlus recently shared details of its TV, which will run Google’s Android TV platform. OnePlus TV will be exclusive to India and Amazon already has a ‘Notify me’ page live for the product.