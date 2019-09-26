OnePlus 7T Series is coming: Here’s what we know so far

In May this year, OnePlus launched its 2019 smartphones, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. Like each year, we’ll now see the mid-cycle refresh of these smartphones, dubbed as ‘T’ versions.

The OnePlus 7T Series will launch in India on September 26 along with North America, while the European launch will happen after two weeks on October 10. OnePlus 7 Series too was launched in parallel to the worldwide unveil underlining the importance of Indian market which contributes a third of the company’s global revenue.

OnePlus launch events are always mega events and see a large participation from media, partners, and community members who happily buy tickets to be a part of the jamboree. For the launch event this time around, OnePlus had put out tickets for sale last week but they were sold out in only 70 seconds.

This time, the launch event will also have both the founders of the company – Pete Lau and Carl Pei – in attendance and the company will live stream the event on YouTube.

Once the OnePlus 7T is launched, the company will host pop-up events across eight cities. At these pop-ups, OnePlus users and enthusiasts will get a chance to experience the newly unveiled products and get special discounts on purchases as well as a chance to get their hands on some exclusive OnePlus merchandise.

OnePlus pop-ups will be held in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad starting September 27. The location details can be found here – oneplus.in/popups.

You can also head to OnePlus Experience Stores in Bangalore, Chennai or Delhi or the company’s authorized service centers in different cities to check out the OnePlus 7T devices as well as pre-book one for yourself. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus 7T will get complimentary one-time accidental screen replacement, 50% off on Bullets Wireless 2 headsets, and an instant discount of ₹1500 in case of payment via partner credit cards.

OnePlus 7T Series: Details

The mid-cycle refreshes always pack in the same processor as the last generation and are essentially devices that carry the same core with some new marquee features. So, the OnePlus 7T is expected to pack in the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as its predecessor. It will though sport a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate just like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The charging speed on the 7T will also better the one on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro charged from 0% to 100% in less than 90 minutes. OnePlus claims that Warp Charge 30T will be the best charging solution for real-world usage, although the phone will also support the Warp Charge 30 charger that was bundled with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

On the software side, OnePlus 7T will be the first smartphone in the market to ship with Android 10 with Google’s apps and services out of the box – just a month after the official release of Android 10.

The company has already announced a staged rollout of OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the existing OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices. OxygenOS 10.0 will bring the Android 10 upgrade with high-level privacy and intuitive actions as well as a brand new UI design and a new Game Space feature that joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience.

OnePlus 7T Series: ‘A New Era’

OnePlus is calling the launch of the OnePlus 7T Series as ‘a new era’. The reason is the two-fold visual refresh – in branding and packaging as well as in the product design.

Design has been one of the core pillars for OnePlus. Last year, OnePlus became the first in the industry to release a smartphone with a four-curved, matte-frosted glass back – a breakthrough achieved after three years of testing and perfecting the chemical etching process that enabled it. OnePlus offered its signature matte-frosted glass in the Midnight Black and Silk White variants of the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 7T sports a new “smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance”. The official renders showcased a new color variant with a blue gradient. According to OnePlus, the company went though fifty iterations of the design before finalizing this.

The triple camera at the back is also reimagined on the 7T. Instead of a vertical or square arrangement, the camera housing is arranged in a circular design with perfect symmetry from any orientation.

The brand OnePlus is also getting a visual refresh, courtesy Mats Hakansson. Hakansson is Creative Director at OnePlus and has had a distinguished career partnering with the likes of Nike, MAC Cosmetics, Calvin Klein, and W Hotels Worldwide. An alumnus of the prestigious Parsons School of Design of New York City, Hakansson is the creative force between the new visual look for the 7T Series.

The OnePlus 7T will come in a new ‘red and bold’ packaging reminiscent of the OnePlus One’s visual design. The company has also updated its branding elements, including an updated color scheme and a new typeface, and aims to up the ante in functionality as well as readability.

This visual refresh might just be the cue for OnePlus to usher not just the smartphone market in to a new era but also the company as it look towards making India its largest market and its home ground.