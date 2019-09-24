OnePlus 7T retail packaging revealed ahead of September 26 launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus 7T smartphone on September 26, and the company has already confirmed the design of the phone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now tweeted a picture of the retail packaging for the phone, which shows a box entirely in red. This marks a change compared to the previous OnePlus boxes, where the company had focused on a White and Red packaging.

Advertising

Lau wrote in his tweet, “Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design.” To recall, the OnePlus One when it launched had sandstone back cover, an unusual choice for the time. With the OnePlus 7T’s design, the company is going for a rather prominent circular camera bump at the back, a clear departure from the OnePlus 7 series and its vertical camera setup.

Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design. #OnePlus7T pic.twitter.com/S08hiU563P — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) September 23, 2019

Pete Lau had written a detailed blog post earlier discussing the OnePlus 7T’s design. Regarding the camera, he wrote, “When you look at the back of a phone, the camera is perhaps the first thing that attracts your attention. It’s an incredibly important piece of the design puzzle, so we’ve completely reimagined the camera housing for our upcoming flagship. The camera should make a bold visual statement, but also flow naturally with the overall design for a seamless appearance.”

According to Lau, the circular design was the natural choice given the “circle’s rounded edges produce an appealing contrast against the straight lines of a smartphone’s rectangular form for a seamless, balanced feel.”

Read more: OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to launch on Sept 26: Expected price, specs and more to know

Advertising

OnePlus 7T: Expected specifications

The OnePlus 7T will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate has been confirmed by the company. The front is likely to continue with a notch, given the pop-up camera was limited to the Pro variant last time. The expectation is that the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

The triple camera at the back will include a 48MP sensor as the main one, 12MP telephoto lens and 16MP ultra-wide lens, according to various leaks. The company had followed a similar setup for the OnePlus 7 Pro last time. OnePlus 7T will have a 3800 battery and Warp Charging support, according to the company.