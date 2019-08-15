OnePlus 7T Pro with 5G support could launch this year, hints CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 7T Pro will likely have a 5G variant and the launch will take place before the end of 2019, according to the company’s CEO Pete Lau. He made the remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, indicating that the company will launch another 5G phone by the fourth quarter. Going by the OnePlus product lineup trends, the next variant will likely be the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Advertising

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro back in May this year. It also introduced a 5G capable variant in the UK market on the EE network for the OnePlus 7 Pro. The company has not yet launched the 5G version in any other market. According to Lau, 5G will play a more important roll in 2020 and the brand plans to invest more in the next generation technology.

“We believe with the development of 5G technology next year we can have an [even] better performance,” Pete Lau told Financial Times. Lau’s statements come even as we have seen some leaks around the next OnePlus device from the brand.

OnePlus views the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro as two different devices, and there’s a good chance that both will get their separate ‘T’ variants. This was also the first time that the brand launched two phones at the same. Usually it would launch one variant in the first half and a ‘t’ version or the upgraded variant in the second half of the year.

Advertising

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro: Leaks

According to one leak, the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T will launch on October 15, 2019. Both will likely sport the same designs as the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. This means that OnePlus 7T will likely continue with the waterdrop notch on the front, while the OnePlus 7T Pro will have the full screen edge-to-edge display and a pop-up camera on the front.

Earlier an image was leaked online, which claimed to show the OnePlus 7T Pro, which also had a curved display just like on the existing phone. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 90z Fluid AMOLED display, which is 6.7-inches in size with QHD+ resolution. This will likely remain on the new variant as well.

The new phones could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with a maximum of 12GB RAM. The triple camera will continue on the OnePlus 7T Pro, but we can expect the company to make software and hardware-related improvements to the same.

OnePlus also has plans to launch a smart TV. The company recently confirmed it will be called the OnePlus TV and this will likely be an Android TV.