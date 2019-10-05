OnePlus 7T Pro to launch on October 10 in India, teases Amazon

OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 7T Pro globally on October 10 in London. The device will launch in India on the same day according to a teaser page listed by Amazon India.

The teaser page also has a ‘Notify Me’ button for interested users to stay updated on the launch details for OnePlus 7T Pro. The company hasn’t officially revealed the release date for the same in India.

Earlier, the OnePlus 7T Pro was spotted on an HDFC Bank offer page. On the page, the company had listed sale details for the phone. According to the page, the phone will launch on October 10 and will be made available to customers via the company’s own webstore, offline stores and on Amazon India.

OnePlus 7T Pro will be made available to purchase starting October 15. HDFC will offer a cashback of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the device.

According to earlier leaks and reports, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a similar design as the OnePlus 7 Pro. It will feature a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Just like the OnePlus 7T, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

All of this will be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30T Warp Charge technology.