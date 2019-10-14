OnePlus 7T Pro receives OxygenOS 10.0.1 update with camera improvements

OnePlus 7T Pro went on sale just days ago and the device has already started receiving software updates. OnePlus had launched the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition last week for a price of Rs 53,999 and Rs 58,999 respectively, and both the models have received the OxygenOS 10.0.1.HD01AA update.

The update size for the OnePlus 7T Pro is 109MB and the update size for the McLaren Edition is 107MB. The update is mainly focussed on the camera improvements. While it doesn’t bring a long list of changes to the table, the changelog mentions:

*Improved photo quality

*Enhanced stability of the camera

*User experience improvements

The changelog also mentions that it brings general bug fixes and improvements to the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition as well.

Users will be receiving notifications for the software updates on their phones. In case users do not receive notification, they may check manually in Settings. It is also possible that the update might be unavailable for some users as OnePlus follows the incremental rollout of the software updates. In such a case, the update will be available in the following weeks.

To recall, the OnePlus 7T Pro was launched globally at an event in London. The device features the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 48MP+16MP+8MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP front pop-up camera, 4,085mAh battery, Android 10 OS, and a 6.67-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.