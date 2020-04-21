OnePlus 7T Pro India price drops: 7T Pro is now a better deal than OnePlus 8 Pro?

OnePlus 7T Pro India price drops: New price makes it a better deal over OnePlus 8 Pro? (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T Pro India price drops: New price makes it a better deal over OnePlus 8 Pro? (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Days after announcing the OnePlus 8 series in India the smartphone manufacturer has now cut the India price of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Notably, the OnePlus India website just lists the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 47,999 in Haze Blu and McLaren Edition. This model of the phone was launched at a price of Rs 53,999 last year. The question that arises now is: does the price cut make the OnePlus 7T Pro a better deal than the latest OnePlus 8 Pro?

OnePlus 8 Pro is undoubtedly more powerful than the OnePlus 7T Pro as it runs the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. But this doesn’t make the OnePlus 7T Pro less powerful. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor which offers great performance and handles graphic-heavy games such as PUBG and Asphalt 9 very well.

For users who can’t spend over Rs 50,000 on a smartphone right now but are looking to purchase a phone that offers great user experience, runs games smoothly, looks good and has decent cameras the OnePlus 7T Pro is a great deal to consider. Especially now that the price has dropped by Rs 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants in India. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 54,999 while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 59,999. The smartphone comes in three vibrant colours: Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue.

OnePlus 8 series India price is pretty aggressive when compared to the global pricing. In the U.S the price of the OnePlus 8 series starts at $699 comparatively in India it goes down to $550 approx.

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro

The latest OnePlus 8 Pro is an upgraded version of OnePlus 7T Pro in terms of screen, display, battery as well as camera. For consumers who strictly want 120hz display, latest SD 865 processor, four cameras and a massive battery running their smartphone the OnePlus 8 Pro is a great option to consider right now. Of course, who are also willing to pay a huge price of Rs 54,999.

Some of the key highlights of the OnePlus 8 Pro includes a 6.75-inch QHD+ Fluid display with 120hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, Warp Charge 30W wireless, 48MP Quad camera setup at the back, 16MP selfie shooter, 45000 mah battery, latest Oxygen OS software based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 7T Pro, in comparison, includes Snapdragon 855+ processor, 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid display with 90hz refresh rate, 48MP triple rear camera setup, 4085 mAh battery with Warp charging support, and 16MP selfie camera.

Can you buy OnePlus 8 Pro, 7T Pro right now?

Even though OnePlus has cut the price of the OnePlus 7T Pro in India and also launched the OnePlus 8 series you won’t be able to buy the phones right now. This is because to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic the Indian government has prohibited the selling of non-essential products including phone, laptops and other gadgets. Currently, all e-commerce platforms of the country can only sell essential products such as groceries, medicines and so on. There’s no confirmation on when smartphones will be available for purchase in the country.

