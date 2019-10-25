OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition goes on sale on Amazon India today at 12 noon

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is going on a special sale on Amazon India today on October 25, 2019 at 12 noon. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with the same specifications and features as the regular variant, except for the 12GB RAM and the McLaren design at the back. The phone will go on open sale from November 12 on Amazon India.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition price in India

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999. The regular OnePlus 7T Pro costs Rs 53,999. OnePlus says this will be a ‘7T minute sale’ on Amazon India meaning it will only be listed for purchase for a 70 minutes. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition was unveiled in London on October 10, 2019.

OnePlus is offering up to 12 Months no-cost EMI on the phone. There’s also 10 per cent discount, up to ₹2000 for Axis Bank and Citibank Credit and Debit card Transactions along with EMI transactions. There’s an additional 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 400 for all those using Rupay Cards.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition: Design, specifications

The phone is inspired by McLaren’s design and features the papaya orange accent at the back. The phone case of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is made with Alcantara, for a soft and subtle feel. The phone also comes with McLaren exclusive animations, themes and wallpapers. The lock screen features a minimalist timepiece, which is inspired by McLaren’s timeless dashboard instrumentation. The phone also has custom-made icons, which are only available on the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

Specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition are: 6.67-inch display with QHD+ resolution and this is an AMOLED screen. Like the regular OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, the phone has 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, but it comes with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs Oxygen OS 10, based on Android 10. At the back it has a triple camera, which consists of an 48MP primary camera and 8MP telephoto camera and 16MP ultra-wide camera. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. It comes with a 4085mAh battery and Warp Charge 30 as well.