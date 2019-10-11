OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition design first impressions: For the enthusiasts

OnePlus has just unveiled its much-awaited OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone with refreshed internals. With the launch of this smartphone, the company has yet again collaborated with car manufacturer McLaren in order to introduce the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The first McLaren Edition smartphone was the OnePlus 6T, which was launched back in January. The newer smartphone takes a lot of design cues from the older OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, it is still very different. Here is what I thought about its design.

With the newly updated spec sheet, the company now offers much better performance than before. Just like last time, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition gets top of the line specifications. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 12GB of RAM. The device packs in 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and 90Hz high refresh rate. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports the new Warp Charging 30T fast charging standards.

Coming to the design, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition looks quite similar to the recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro from the front. However, when you flip the phone is when you start seeing what the device really has to offer in terms of design.

The limited-edition smartphone gets a new graphic design, which imitates a wooden texture at the back. The design also reflects in different colours depending on the way light is falling on it. Furthermore, just like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, this one also gets papaya orange accents, which run across the border of the device and around the camera bump.

Apart from this, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is mostly inspired by the OnePlus 7 Pro. This one also comes with a curved bezel-less display paired with a motorised pop-up selfie camera. While the alert slider and the power button sit on the right, the volume rockers are placed to the left. The bottom consists of a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, microphone and the SIM tray.

While the buttons are black in colour the alert slider stands out in its papaya orange glory. Overall, the buttons are quite flush and easy to press. Even the alert slider is buttery smooth as it glides even with a slight push. This might cause issues for users with accidental alert mode changes.

As far as the accessories are concerned, the McLaren Edition smartphone gets a glossy black Warp 30T Charger with McLaren branding on top. The USB Type-C cable is orange with the connectors painted black.

Since this is a special edition smartphone, the company has even bundled a special case that looks rather intriguing. However, if you happen to buy one, I would recommend using the phone without the case to showcasing the design that you spent the extra money for.

Overall, the OnePlus 7T McLaren edition does stand out in the crowd until you hide its beauty by slapping a cover. Though the ideal way for me to use this phone would be without a cover, I cannot deny the fact that the phone feels quite fragile and you will need to be extra careful at all times.