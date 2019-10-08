OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition confirmed by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus with its OnePlus 6T smartphone launched its first smartphone in collaboration with a car manufacturer, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Which most of the people thought was a one-off considering the other collaborations the company has done for its earlier smartphones. However, this time we might be getting another McLaren Edition smartphone.

This news was confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Twitter. Lau tweeted an image of a retail package which has a carbon fibre pattern on top with an orange outline, similar to the back of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. To which Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) a YouTuber replied: “McLaren edition incoming.” To which Lau replied “incoming.”

Though we now know that a McLaren edition smartphone is coming, we don’t know which model it will be. It might be a special edition of the already launched OnePlus 7T or it might be the yet to be launched OnePlus 7T Pro.

According to recent reports, OnePlus 7T Pro will be coming with the McLaren Edition badge on October 10 in London. Recently, McLaren also shared a tweet earlier this month, talking about its collaboration with OnePlus.

Alleged renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition surfaced online earlier this month. In the renders, we could see the device sporting a frosted glass back with orange accents. The device also sported a McLaren logo at the bottom.

It is not known if the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will have different specifications or now. However, to recall, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition did come with a few minor changes in specifications compared to the vanilla OnePlus 6T.