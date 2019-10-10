OnePlus 7T Pro launch live update: OnePlus 7T Pro launch event starts at 8:30pm ISThttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-7t-pro-launch-live-updates-specifications-price-features-6062662/
OnePlus 7T Pro launch live update: OnePlus 7T Pro launch event starts at 8:30pm IST
OnePlus 7T Pro launch LIVE updates: The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event starts at 4:00 pm BST (8:30 pm IST). Catch the live updates of the launch here.
OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled to launch today at an event in London. The phone succeeds the OnePlus 7 Pro that was launched in India earlier and supposed to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The event starts at 4:00 pm local time (BST), which is 8:30 pm IST. The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event will be livestreamed online by OnePlus on its website and YouTube channel.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is reported to come with 6.65-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up selfie camera, and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is said to be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. OnePlus will also unveil the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro at the event that is expected to come with 12GB of RAM.
Live Blog
OnePlus 7T Pro launch LIVE updates:
OnePlus is set to launch its newest smartphone, OnePlus 7T Pro, today at an event scheduled in London. The launch event will start at 4:00 pm local time (BST), which is 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the base variant. The brand will also launch the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor, OnePlus 7 Pro. It has been reported that the phone will feature a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 48MP triple camera setup at the back. The phone is said to feature a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 855+ processor. The OnePlus 7T Pro is also reported to feature 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T support.