OnePlus 7T Pro launch live update: OnePlus 7T Pro launch event starts at 8:30pm IST

OnePlus 7T Pro is scheduled to launch today at an event in London. The phone succeeds the OnePlus 7 Pro that was launched in India earlier and supposed to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The event starts at 4:00 pm local time (BST), which is 8:30 pm IST. The OnePlus 7T Pro launch event will be livestreamed online by OnePlus on its website and YouTube channel.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is reported to come with 6.65-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, pop-up selfie camera, and 48MP triple rear camera setup. The phone is said to be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support. OnePlus will also unveil the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro at the event that is expected to come with 12GB of RAM.