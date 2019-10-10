OnePlus 7T Pro launch event today: Timing, how to watch livestream, expected specs, price

OnePlus is set to launch its newest smartphone, OnePlus 7T Pro, today at an event scheduled in London. The brand has been sharing teasers for the arrival of the phone on Twitter for quite some time, and it also has a dedicated page for the device on Amazon India website, confirming its availability in the Indian smartphone market.

The HDFC Bank offer page reveals that the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available to buy for the Indian customers starting October 15 with a cashback offer of Rs 3,000.

OnePlus 7T Pro launch timing and how to watch livestream

The OnePlus 7T Pro will be unveiled in London and we think OnePlus is hosting the event there to push in Europe in order to become a global player. The launch event will start at 4:00 pm local time (BST), which is 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

OnePlus will be hosting the live stream of the launch event on its website and YouTube channel. The YouTube video where the livestream will be broadcasted is embedded above. You can also catch the live updates of the event at the indianexpress.com.

OnePlus 7T Pro expected price

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model of OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 57,999 and we can expect the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro to be priced around the same price point.

The McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus device. Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will come in 12GB + 256GB configuration, and will be priced between EUR 849 to EUR 859, which is around Rs 66,000 to Rs 67,000.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications (expected)

As per earlier reports, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to sport a similar design as its predecessor, OnePlus 7 Pro. It has been reported that the phone will feature a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and we can expect it to have at least three camera sensors at the back, a pop-up selfie camera, and Snapdragon 855+ processor.

The OnePlus 7T Pro could have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, confirmed that the brand will be launching the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition along with the standard version. We can expect the McLaren Edition to feature at least 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T Pro is also reported to feature 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp 30T charge support.