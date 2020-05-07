OnePlus 8 Pro effect: OnePlus 7T Pro India price drops by Rs 6,000

OnePlus 7T is still priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) OnePlus 7T is still priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

With the lockdown relaxing in some parts of the country several phone companies have resumed their services. OnePlus has once again started selling its OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series of smartphones via Amazon, its own website and select offline stores. The phones are currently being sold only in Orange and Green zones, where the government has allowed movement during the COVID-19 lockdown.

OnePlus has some good news for its fans as well. The OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant has received a price cut of Rs 6,000. The device was earlier available at Rs 53,999, after the price cut, it is available at Rs 47,999. The new price is being reflected on both company’s official website and Amazon. The company has decided to absorb the increased 18 per cent GST and not pass the additional cost to the users purchasing its smartphones. Meanwhile, other companies have all hiked prices of its smartphones.

OnePlus 7T is still priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The OnePlus website lists the 7 Pro at a starting price of Rs 39,999, however, the variant available on Amazon is priced at Rs 42,999. The OnePlus 7 is available at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant on both the company’s own website and Amazon.

In a statement to the press, OnePlus India, General Manager, Vikas Agarwal stated, “We have been overwhelmed with the love that the community has shown towards the brand and towards our 7 and 7T series flagships. The devices have witnessed tremendous success globally and the OnePlus 7T Pro has won the coveted GSMA award for Best Smartphone of 2019. Owing to the success that we have witnessed, we have decided to absorb the 18 per cent GST and not pass the additional cost to the users.”

Additionally, the company also partnered with Bajaj Finance to allow users to buy OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Series smartphones on EMI. Under this partnership, consumers will need to pay one-third of the value as a down-payment to Bajaj Finance and the rest of the amount can be returned in low monthly installments over 12 months. Note, that the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Series are already available for sale at Amazon with a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months via select bank credit cards.

