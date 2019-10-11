OnePlus 7T Pro is here: Comparison of prices, specifications with OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T and 7

At a global launch event held in London, OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 7T Pro, its successor to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Each year OnePlus introduces one flagship smartphone followed by a T variant, but in 2019, the company changed its strategy. The OnePlus 7 was launched along with a OnePlus 7 Pro, both pitched as two distinct products at two very different prices by the company.

With the T editions, OnePlus is follows the same strategy: two distinct products placed in two very different price brackets. But actual specifications differences between the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro are not so obvious.

If one were to look at the design, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro are similar from the back and front, and the new phone continues with the vertical camera module. OnePlus 7T Pro does sports a slightly bigger battery at 4085 mAh compared to the 4000 mAh one on the original. It also gets a new macro mode in the camera, though the camera hardware specifications remain the same as the original.

OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a special McLaren Edition as well, which has 12GB RAM and a higher price tag. We compare the OnePlus 7T series to the OnePlus 7 series, including the India prices and the difference in features.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Difference in India prices

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the cheapest 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB version costs Rs 52,999, while the most expensive variant sports 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 57,999.

With the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company has once again pushed the prices. But this time there is no 6GB option or 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM and 256GB version costs Rs 53,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB version, which is the McLaren Edition costs Rs 58,999.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Difference in India prices

OnePlus 7 when it launched had a more affordable option with the 6GB RAM and 128GB costing Rs 32,999. The more expensive version came with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a price tag of Rs 37,999.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7T now starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 39,999. But the OnePlus 7T does have more changes compared to the OnePlus 7, the most noticeable being the triple camera module at the back.

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Difference in Specs

With the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro, the display remains the sames at 6.67-inches. This is still a curved Fluid AMOLED with 2K resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 7T Pro like the OnePlus 7 Pro continues with the pop-up selfie camera on the front as well.

Dimensions of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro are exactly the same: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm and both weigh 206 grams. The OnePlus 7 Pro was introduced in three colours: Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue and Almond. The OnePlus 7T Pro is launching in just one colour for now: the Haze Blue.

With the OnePlus 7T Pro, the processor has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 855+ compared to the 855 on the original variant. But the fact remains that both are still among the fastest phones in the market. With the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company has done away with 6GB RAM. The McLaren edition comes with 12GB RAM.

The camera specifications are also the same with the exception of a new macro mode in the OnePlus 7T Pro’s camera app. The camera setup continues to be 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor), 8MP telephoto lens and 16MP wide angle lens. The front selfie camera remains 16MP.

The battery on the OnePlus 7T Pro gets a slight upgrade to 4085 mAh compared to the 4000 mAh one on the original variant. The phones come with Warp Charge 30T technology for fast charging like its predecessor.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Difference in Specs

The OnePlus 7T has major changes compared to the OnePlus 7. The most noticeable being the prominent circular camera bump at the back of the phone, which houses the triple camera, while the OnePlus 7 has a dual-camera at the back. OnePlus has introduced the 90Hz refresh rate on the T variant this time, which was not present on the OnePlus 7.

The OnePlus 7T is slightly bigger with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and the dimensions are 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm and it weighs 190 grams. The OnePlus 7 has a slightly smaller body and sports a 6.41-inch AMOLED display. The dimensions are 157.7×74.8×8.2 mm. It is a tad lighter as well at 182 grams. The OnePlus 7T comes in two colours: Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, while the OnePlus 7 was introduced in Mirror Gray and Red colour options.

The newer phone is now on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, while the older variant had the 855 processor. Once again the OnePlus 7T has no 8 GB RAM, unlike the OnePlus 7 which has 6GB RAM option. Storage on both phones is 128GB or 256GB.

The OnePlus 7T has a bigger battery at 3800 mAh with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging compared to the OnePlus 7 which sports a 3700 mAh battery with fast charging. The OnePlus 7T’s camera specifications are 48MP main sensor (Sony IMX586), 12MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide lens with 117-degrees. This one also gets a macro mode in the camera sensors. The OnePlus 7 has a 48MP+5MP camera combination at the back. The OnePlus 7T continues with the 16MP front camera. Both phones are now on Android 10 OxygenOS.