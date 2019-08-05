OnePlus 7T Pro alleged images show up online, looks quite similar to OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus recently launched the new OnePlus 7 series globally, but it looks like the company is getting ready to launch the ‘T’ variants of the OnePlus 7 series. New images of the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro have been posted on Weibo ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place around November.

In the live images of the alleged OnePlus 7T Pro, we can see that it looks quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. It features an all-screen curved display. It will sport a pop-up selfie camera and the earpiece grille is located just above the full-screen display.

The images also show the device running a beta version of Android Q, which might mean that the company will ship the device running Android Q out of the box. No other details are currently known about the OnePlus 7T Pro at the moment, however, we expect the device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and have improved cameras.

OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 52,999 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a curved 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top and is guaranteed to get the Android Q update. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back, which consists of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP sensor and a 16MP sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP motorised pop-up selfie camera.