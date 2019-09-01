OnePlus 7T Pro CAD renders leak; McLaren Edition could also be announced on Sep 26

OnePlus 7T CAD renders were leaked recently and now we came across CAD-based renders of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks and 91mobiles. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be the follow-up of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched in India in May this year.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, on the other hand, will be a special edition from the brand in partnership with sports car maker McLaren. It will be on the lines of last year’s OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

As per the CAD-renders, both the OnePlus 7T Pro and McLaren Edition will look exactly the same as its predecessor with a vertical camera array in the middle hosting three lenses. Both the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition feature a curved edge-to-edge screen with a pop-up selfie camera.

Tipster Max J shared specifications for the two phones on Twitter which include a 6.67-inch 2K+ display with 90H refresh rate, which is the same as OnePlus 7 Pro. The ‘T’ variant will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage for the base variant. In the case of McLaren Edition, there will be 12GB of RAM.

The triple rear camera setup on the phone is said to be the 48MP+16MP (ultrawide)+8MP (3x zoom) combination as seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone will be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. Apart from the processor, the big update on the ‘T’ variants is that these devices will run Android 10 out of the box with OxygenOS on top.

To recall, OnePlus 7T renders showed a circular camera module with three lenses aligned horizontally and specs-wise it was same but with an upgrade of Snapdragon 855+. OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro in India on September 26 and the devices are likely to go on sale starting October 15, as per a leak.