OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to launch on September 26 in India alongside OnePlus TV?

OnePlus usually follows with a ‘T’ variant of its flagship device in the second half of the year and looks like the OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro is due for launch in the month of September. Tipster Max J, who is known for his Samsung-based leaks claimed on Twitter that OnePlus will launch the T variant of its newest flagship on September 26 in India.

Max J also shared launch and sale date for the device in the US and EU markets suggesting it will be launched on October 10 and go on sale starting October 15, 2019. It means OnePlus could unveil the device in India first alongside OnePlus TV that has been reported to be launched in September.

There is no word on whether the ‘T’ variant will be a successor of OnePlus 7 or the more premium OnePlus 7 Pro. There is also a possibility that OnePlus might launch two devices in total dubbed OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

As for the specifications, we can expect the T variant devices to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The OnePlus 7T could come with a waterdrop notch on the front or a punch-hole display, whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have a full-screen edge-to-edge display with a pop-up selfie camera.

We already know that OnePlus is planning to venture into the TV business, as also confirmed by OnePlyus founder and CEO, Pete Lau. An earlier report by MySmartPrice claimed that OnePlus TV will be launched between September 26 and September 30.

So, it is possible that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro on September 26 alongside the OnePlus TV. As per the report, the TV will have 4K LED panel and it will be available in four screen sizes— 43, 55, 65 and 75-inch. The smart TV might run on a customised version of OxygenOS on top of Google’s Android TV operating system.