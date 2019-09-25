OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, what to expect

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 7T, the successor to its OnePlus 7 smartphone and the first-ever OnePlus branded smart TV tomorrow on September 26, 2019. OnePlus is holding an event in New Delhi, at the Indira Gandhi Arena that will kick off at 7:00 pm.

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV will be sold online exclusively via the Amazon India website. The pre-orders of the new OnePlus devices are open at the Experience Stores and OnePlus’ authorised stores.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch event: How to watch livestream

The brand is also hosting an event in North America on the same date at 10:30 am ET or 8:00 pm IST (India timing), which will be live-streamed. Users can watch the livestream on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus or get updates via the social media handles of the brand. Live updates of the event will also be available at the indianexress.com.

OnePlus is also hosting pop-up events across India, starting from September 27, to give users a hands-on experience on the newly launched devices. The pop-up stores will be put up in Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

OnePlus has scheduled a launch event in London on October 10 and there’s a possibility that it will unveil the rumoured OnePlus 7T Pro there.

OnePlus 7T: What we know

OnePlus 7T is reported to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and the company has confirmed that the screen will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone could have a waterdrop-style notch on top like the one seen at its predecessor OnePlus 7. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

We already know that the OnePlus 7T will host a triple rear camera setup where the sensors will be placed in a circular module. The primary sensor is reported to be a 48MP sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens. OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 7T will have a 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charge technology.

OnePlus TV: What we know

OnePlus is venturing into the TV market with its first-ever smart TV. It will feature a 55-inch QLED (Quantum dot LED) screen with 4K resolution. The QLED panel is better than the conventional LCD panel but a step down from the OLED panel. The smart TV from OnePlus will have HDR support as well as Dolby Vision.

The OnePlus TV from OnePlus will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and it will run on Android 9 Pie with OnePlus’ own skin on top. The OnePlus TV will include 8 speakers with 50W output and support for Dolby Atmos audio.