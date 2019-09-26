OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch LIVE Updates: Livestream timings, what to expect and more

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch LIVE Updates: Livestream timings, what to expect and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/oneplus-7t-oneplus-tv-launch-live-updates-livestream-timings-what-to-expect-6030363/
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India Launch Event Live: OnePlus 7T is the successor to the OnePlus 7 and it will be revealed along with the OnePlus TV later today at an event in New Delhi.
OnePlus 7T and the new OnePlus TV will launch today at the company’s global event taking place in Delhi. This will be the first-ever OnePlus-branded Smart TV which the company will unveil today. The event is taking place at the Indira Gandhi Arena and will start at 8:00 pm. OnePlus has already revealed the back of the new OnePlus 7T, along with key details about the OnePlus TV. Both the OnePlus 7T smartphone and the OnePlus TV will be sold online exclusively via the Amazon India website.
OnePlus 7T will have a circular camera at the back and gets three cameras, unlike the dual camera we saw on the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7T will also sport a 90Hz refresh rate, according to an official confirmation by the company. The OnePlus TV is a QLED screen, which comes in a 55-inch size with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. This will be an Android 9 Pie TV with OnePlus also introducing a dedicated app to let users control the TV.
The OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T event starts at 8 pm later tonight and the launch is taking place in Delhi. OnePlus will reveal the prices and full specifications of both devices. The OnePlus 7T is the successor to the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus TV is entirely new territory for the brand, and we will have to wait and see how this is priced in India. Both products will be listed on Amazon India and OnePlus' online store.
OnePlus 7T is the new upgraded flagship from the company, which will sport a 90 Hz refresh rate on the display just like the OnePlus 7 Pro did. It is not clear if the company will announce a OnePlus 7T Pro as well, though some leaks have revealed a new image for the phone, which shows a design similar to the previous phone.
OnePlus 7T is expected to come with the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, Warp charging, and a triple camera at the back similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The earlier phone had a 48MP+5MP rear camera. The Pro variant had a 48MP+12MP+16MP (ultra-wide) camera setup. The OnePlus 7T will likely have a similar camera setup.
The OnePlus TV is part of the new product category that the brand is entering and it looks like the TV is being launched in India first. OnePlus TV will have 55-inch display, which will be a QLED screen (Quantum Light Emitting Diode) with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. The OnePlus TV will be a smart TV with Android 9 Pie on it and OnePlus' own skin on it as well.
