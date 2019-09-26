OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch LIVE Updates: Livestream timings, what to expect and more

OnePlus 7T and the new OnePlus TV will launch today at the company’s global event taking place in Delhi. This will be the first-ever OnePlus-branded Smart TV which the company will unveil today. The event is taking place at the Indira Gandhi Arena and will start at 8:00 pm. OnePlus has already revealed the back of the new OnePlus 7T, along with key details about the OnePlus TV. Both the OnePlus 7T smartphone and the OnePlus TV will be sold online exclusively via the Amazon India website.

OnePlus 7T will have a circular camera at the back and gets three cameras, unlike the dual camera we saw on the OnePlus 7. The OnePlus 7T will also sport a 90Hz refresh rate, according to an official confirmation by the company. The OnePlus TV is a QLED screen, which comes in a 55-inch size with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support as well. This will be an Android 9 Pie TV with OnePlus also introducing a dedicated app to let users control the TV.