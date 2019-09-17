OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro to launch on Sept 26: Expected price, specs and more to know

OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship the OnePlus 7T series comprising of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro and along with the OnePlus TV at an event in New Delhi on September 26. The company has said that its Indian consumers will be able to have the first look at the new OnePlus products. Tickets for the launch event will go on sale on the company’s official India website oneplus.in starting September 20, at 10 am IST.

This apart, the company has also released a trailer of the OnePlus 7T series on its official YouTube channel yesterday. Here is everything that we know about the OnePlus 7T so far:

OnePlus 7T: Display and specifications

As per the latest trailer released by the company, the OnePlus 7T series smartphones will be featuring a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the company has not revealed much officially. However, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have earlier been leaked a few times, where their design and other features have been revealed. In fact, just recently the complete specification sheet of the two devices was also leaked.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7T will come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display along with the support for HDR 10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which will be paired with an Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage space.

The leak further shows that OnePlus 7T will be featuring a triple rear camera setup comprising of 48MP + 12MP (telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom) + 16MP (ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field of view) and a 16MP front camera. All of this would be backed by a 3,800mAh battery that will come with the support for Warp Charging.

OnePlus 7T Pro: Display and specifications

Now coming to the OnePlus 7T Pro, it will reportedly come with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display along with a QHD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and 90Hz refresh rate. The 7T Pro variant is also going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which is going to be paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB internal memory.

The OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone will also come with a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The device is reported to be packed with a 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charging.