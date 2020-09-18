OnePlus 7T India price drops: Should you buy or wait for OnePlus 8T?

OnePlus 7T gets a price cut in India

OnePlus 8T rumours and renders are surfacing the web and suggest that the phone could go official in just a few months from now. Months before the 8T launch, OnePlus has cut the price of the predecessor 7T in India by almost Rs 4,000. This brings down the price to Rs 43,999 from earlier Rs 47,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The question now is should you get the OnePlus 7T or wait for the OnePlus 8T?

Well, to be clear at Rs 43,999 OnePlus 7T is a perfect deal to grab. If you’re looking to buy a smartphone urgently that is powerful, captures stunning shots, offers long-lasting battery life and looks good in the hands the 7T is a great deal to consider.

Should you wait for OnePlus 8T?

The OnePlus 8T is said to be an upgraded version to the 7T in almost every aspect. The camera of the 8T is also said to be refined than the predecessor.

As far as the rumours are concerned the OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, on the rear panel, the 8T is said to sport a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP camera alongside a 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the phone is expected to feature a 32MP shooter.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging. On the software front, the phone is said to run on the recently released Oxygen 11 OS based on Android 11 out of the box.

In comparison, the OnePlus 7T packs a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 855+ paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage. The phone includes a 48MP Sony IMX585 triple camera setup while on the front there’s a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for clicking selfies. The 7T is backed by a 4085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

Which OnePlus makes more sense for you?

If you are urgently looking for a good smartphone the OnePlus 7T at the new price makes a lot of sense. However, if you want to get a mush powerful device and can pay and wait a little more the OnePlus 8T makes sense in this case.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the base model of the OnePlus 8T is expected to be priced between Rs 40,000 and 45,000 which is almost similar to the OnePlus 7T right now. The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details about the OnePlus 8T.

