OnePlus 7T gets camera improvements in OxygenOS 10.0.7 update

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.0.7 update to the OnePlus 7T. The update brings Android’s November 2019 security patch along with system and camera improvements to the smartphone. The company announced the rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) update via its official forum.

The update is being rolled out in phases to avoid server congestion. To check if your device has got the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates. If the update shows up click download and install to get it.

According to the changelog, the update will improve launch speed for some apps, optimised RAM management, optimisations for black-and-white screen issues on some apps, improved system stability and bug fixes, Android security patch update for November 2019, and improved photo quality for the camera.

Inside of the official forum, a number of users have pointed out that the update their devices are receiving have a version label 10.3.0, instead of 10.0.7. Forum moderators have acknowledged the issue and have stated that the company will soon issue a fix for the same.

OnePlus 7T specifications

OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ 90Hz display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

