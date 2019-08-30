OnePlus 7T full specifications leaked ahead of official launch

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro could launch in India on September 26 alongside OnePlus TV. Ahead of the official debut, full specifications of OnePlus 7T have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal. Among its key features will be a 90Hz display, triple rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 855+ processor.

OnePlus 7T is said to be available in two storage configurations with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The colour options include Frosted Silver and Haze blue. Further, the phone could feature a 6.55-inches 2K Super AMOLED 90Hz display, which is slightly bigger than 6.41-inches screen on OnePlus 7. The notch will be smaller, the leak suggests.

OnePlus 7T will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, while OnePlus 7 runs Snapdragon 855. The Snapdragon 855+ chipset is said to offer a higher CPU and GPU clock speeds. Thanks to Adreno 640 GPU in the chipset, Snapdragon 855+ can deliver 15 per cent enhanced performance than the standard Snapdragon 855 chipset. The battery will be slightly bigger 3,800mAH than 3,700mAh in OnePlus 7.

The camera specifications for OnePlus 7T has been leaked as well and the phone could sport three cameras at the back. This will include a 48MP main sensor along with a 16MP secondary camera and a third 12MP camera. It will support SlowMo, 960 fps video, wide-angle, and Nightscape mode. OnePlus 7comes with a dual 48MP+5MP rear camera setup. The selfie camera is said to be the same 16MP.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to have a full-screen edge-to-edge display with a pop-up selfie camera. Reports also suggest a curved screen with a 90z Fluid AMOLED 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor as well with a maximum of 12GB RAM.