OnePlus 7T design revealed: Sports a circular triple camera module

OnePlus will be holding a global launch event on September 26, where it will be launching its new smart TV range along with the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones. Now the company’s CEO, Pete Lau has shared render images of the upcoming OnePlus 7T on the company’s community forum.

In the forum post, Pete refers to the device as the ‘upcoming flagship’, however, according to earlier leaks we can expect it to be the OnePlus 7T. In the render images, we can see that the device will feature a large circular camera module on the back consisting of three cameras.

From the company’s earlier post we know that both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will feature 90Hz refresh rate displays.

The official images of the upcoming OnePlus 7T are in a gradient blue colour scheme, which is similar to OnePlus 7 Pro’s Nebula Blue variant.

In the forum post, Pete explained that the company wanted to provide users with a perfectly symmetrical design from any orientation, which is why it went with a circular camera module.

The images also show, that the company is sticking with the waterdrop notch style display for the device, similar to the one on the OnePlus 7. However, the company seems to have slimmed the bezels a bit more on this one.

In the post, Pete also mentioned that they have added a matte-frosted glass finish to the upcoming device. They have improved on the finish used on the OnePlus 7 Pro, due to which they now have a “new smooth matte surface with a brilliant metallic radiance.”