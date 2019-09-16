OnePlus 7T with 90Hz display, OnePlus TV to launch in India on September 26

OnePlus 7T is coming to India and it will have a 90Hz display like the one we’ve seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The brand announced that it will be hosting an event at Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi at 7 pm IST to unveil the OnePlus 7T, which will have a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus is also planning to launch other products as well, which will possibly include the long-anticipated OnePlus TV. Indian consumers will be able to have the first look at the new OnePlus products, the brand said. Tickets for the event will go on sale on oneplus.in starting September 20, 2019, at 10 am IST.

Chinese smartphone maker will also host the event online at OnePlus.com and OnePlus Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube accounts for the US audience. The OnePlus 7T series and other products will be unveiled in London at a later date on October 10, 2019.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have been leaked a number of times in the past, revealing their design and other features and just recently the full specification sheet of the two devices was also leaked. As per the leak, OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 7T will reportedly feature a 48MP + 12MP (telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom) + 16MP (ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field of view) triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. It will be backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for Warp Charging.

The OnePlus 7T Pro will reportedly sport a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and 90Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB ROM. The device will come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. The phone is reported to be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with support for Warp Charging.