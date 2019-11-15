OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro start receiving latest OxygenOS update with Android’s October security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. It brings improved system stability and general bug fixes. Apart from this the update also brings minor improvements. One Plus 7T is getting OxygenOS 10.0.6 update, whereas, the OnePlus 7T Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.0.4 update.

Advertising

The updates are incremental in nature and are being disseminated in phases to avoid server congestion. The company has provided no download links for the software and the users need to wait for the update to show up for them to update.

To check for the update open Settings > System > System Updates > Check for updates. If the update shows up click download and install.

OnePlus 7T’s OxygenOS 10.0.6 update according to the changelog brings optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability, general bug fixes, optimised Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles and optimised expanded screenshot feature.

Advertising

OnePlus 7T Pro’s OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, on the other hand, brings the October Android security patch, optimised standby power consumption, improved system stability, general bug fixes, a fix for the black bar issue while charging or playing a video, optimisation for Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles and the expanded screenshot feature.

In related news, OnePlus recently started rolling out Android 10 based OxygenOS 10.0 update for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update brings a new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, full-screen gesture navigations, new customisation feature in the Settings app, enhanced privacy controls, and more.