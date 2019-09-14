Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro full specifications leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+. It just like the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 7T Pro will be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 technology. (Image source: OnLeaks+91mobiles)

OnePlus is expected to launch its next generation of smartphones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, next month. A lot of leaks and renders have already shown us how the upcoming devices might look like. Now according to a new leak by OnLeaks, posted in CompareRaja, we get to know the full specification sheet for both the smartphones.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+. It just like the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. All of this will be backed by a 3,800mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 technology.

OnePlus 7T will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it will sport a 16MP sensor with EIS.

Coming to the OnePlus 7T Pro, it will sport a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It will also feature support for HDR10+ and will come with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device will come with 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 4,085mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30 technology.

The device will come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field of view.

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS skin on top.

