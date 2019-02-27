OnePlus 7 will not feature wireless charging confirms company CEO: Report

OnePlus is expected to launch its next generation smartphone dubbed OnePlus 7 with the latest generation processor, GPU and specifications soon. However, the only feature except for the 3.5mm headphone jack that will stay missing from the smartphone will be wireless charging.

OnePlus, CEO, Pete Lau told CNet, OnePlus’s charging technology is one of the best, whereas, wireless charging technology still has a long way to go as it cannot quickly charge a smartphone without heating up.

OnePlus’ stance might change on this technology with its 5G smartphone or the OnePlus 7T, as Qualcomm during MWC 2019 showcased its Quick Charge enabled wireless charging devices. The technology showcased was able to wirelessly charge the devices faster than usual without generating much heat.

Pete Lau also said that the company is working on a proprietary wireless charging technology, which will stand to the company’s standards. However, he did not reveal any specific timeline for the technology’s rollout.

OnePlus has confirmed that its next generation flagship, OnePlus 7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. According to a recent report, the device will sport an all screen display and will come with a pop-up selfie camera like the Oppo Find X.

The company also showcased a 5G phone prototype at MWC 2019, confirming that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an SD X50 5G modem. The company is claiming that it will launch the device by the end of May.