OnePlus 7 will be 5G compatible, company working on US carrier support as well

OnePlus 6 might have just launched, but the company’s CEO Pete Lau has confirmed some features for their next flagship, which will likely be the OnePlus 7. Lau confirmed that the next OnePlus flagship, possibly the OnePlus 7, will be 5G ready. It also looks like the company is getting ready to partner with a US carrier to expand its reach in one of the most important smartphone markets. Lau made the remarks at the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai in China.

Currently OnePlus 6 is available as a SIM-free handset in the US, though the market is dominated by carrier support. Top players like Apple, Samsung, etc have extensive carrier deals in the US, which is what drives sales for phones in the market. For OnePlus, a future partnership with a US carrier will help it grow in the market.

On the 5G compatibility, the OnePlus CEO said that the company aims to produce a 5G smartphone next year, according to a report by PCMag. “Lau said that his company’s relationship with Qualcomm is leading to OnePlus becoming one of the first 5G mobile phone makers, and that the launch will sync up with the first year of 5G being available in the US,” notes the report in PCMag.

While 5G is yet to roll out, a number of players like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, etc are expected to introduce 5G compatible smartphones in 2019 in partnership with Qualcomm. It looks like OnePlus will also be joining the list.

OnePlus 7 will launch next year in the same May-June period, if one goes by this year’s launch. Meanwhile, there is some speculation on the upcoming OnePlus 6T and whether the company will introduce this phone as it has done with the previous OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3 series. Concept videos of the OnePlus 6T with a pop-up camera module are also being shared. The video was shared on the Science and Knowledge channel on YouTube, though these are concept images and cannot be taken as confirmation of the device.

We will have to wait and see if OnePlus 6T turns out to be real. For now, the OnePlus 6 is available in India starting at Rs 34,999. The company also launched the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version at Rs 43,999 recently.

