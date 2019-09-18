OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7T design: A look at what’s has changed

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed how the OnePlus 7T will look like and as speculated, the phone will come with three rear cameras aligned in a circular module. In a company forum post, Lau said the circular camera design helps in achieving a “perfect symmetry from any orientation”.

OnePlus 7T improves on the matte-frosted glass back design that we saw on the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black and Silk White variants. Lau claimed the fourth-generation matte-frosted glass design offers a smoother matte surface and metallic radiance. The image revealed by Lau shows off OnePlus 7T in blue colour option with gradient effect.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7T design: So, what has changed?

The big design change from the OnePlus 7 series will, of course, be the camera. While OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro feature a vertically-aligned camera setup, the new OnePlus 7T series will have a circular camera setup. However, the camera setup is still placed bang in the center with the OnePlus logo beneath it. Inside the circular module, the three camera lenses are placed horizontally and the LED flash right below the middle camera sensor.

OnePlus 7T launch date, India timings

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro will be launched on September 26. In India, OnePlus 7 launch event will be held in New Delhi, the tickets for which will go on sale on the company’s official India website starting 10 am on September 20.

OnePlus recently shared a teaser video on YouTube for its upcoming phone suggesting a 90Hz refresh rate display that was introduced in OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus will also unveil its new TV range in India at the event. Ahead of the official debut, full specifications of the two phones have been revealed such as a Snapdragon 855+ processor, triple rear cameras, bigger batteries, and support for OnePlus’ own Warp Charge 30 technology.