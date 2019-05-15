OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you pick based on price, specs?

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro flagships are finally official. The OnePlus 7 series is among the most anticipated ones for 2019 given the kind of specifications and hype that one generally sees around this brand. The OnePlus 7 is a successor to OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a more premium device with a pop-up selfie camera, a 90Hz display, and triple camera at the back. OnePlus also launched a 5G variant of OnePlus 7 Pro, though it will be limited to UK and Finland for now.

Advertising

In the Indian market, the OnePlus 7 starts at a price of Rs 32,999 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes in several storage configurations as well as colour options, starting at a price of Rs 48,999. The phones will be sold via Amazon as well as OnePlus e-store and offline stores. We list out the key differences in the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro:

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price in India, availability

OnePlus 7 starts at a price of Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM model. There is an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as well, which will cost Rs 37,999. As for OnePlus 7 Pro, the phone has a starting price of Rs 48,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option will cost Rs 52,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will set you back to Rs 57,999.

Also read: OnePlus 7 Pro review: The flagship on steroids, still with budget pricing

Advertising

Both the phones can be bought via Amazon as well as OnePlus’ online and offline stores across India. OnePlus will also host pop-up events starting from May 15 for people to experience and buy the devices. The events will go on for a month in select cities of Banglore, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in Mirror Gray version, sale for which starts from May 17. OnePlus 7 Pro in Nebula Blue variant will go on sale from May 28. Almond, Mirror Gray, and Red OnePlus 7 Pro variants will go on sale in June. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro come bundled with launch offers as well including a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on SBI cards along with up to 70 per cent buyback on Servify and benefits of up to Rs 9,300 for Jio users.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you pick?

OnePlus 7 Pro makes for a good option for people who are looking to upgrade from the OnePlus 6T or 6, the older OnePlus 5 or 3 series. The Pro variant is for those who want a better performance in terms of gaming, camera, and would need that 90Hz display. OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive flagship ever from the company, and will more likely be a more suitable option for those who do a lot of photography or gaming on their smartphones. Then, there is also the pop-up selfie camera to show-off.

OnePlus 7 is an excellent option for those who do not want to spend too much and want a good Android flagship that will not disappoint when it comes to performance and battery. At Rs 32,999 the phone is reasonably priced given it packs the latest Snapdragon 855 processor like the Pro variant and also comes with a 48MP rear camera at the back.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design and display

Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro sport a glass body design, similar to the OnePlus 6T. However, there are major differences when one talks about the display. OnePlus has gone with a dual curved-edge screen of 6.67-inches on the Pro variant. The phone has a 90Hz screen, first on any OnePlus smartphone.

The 90Hz display offers a more immersive experience when it comes to watching movies, playing games, etc given it refreshes at ninety times a second. The display quality is AMOLED and the resolution is QHD+ with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports With HDR10 and HDR10+ content. OnePlus 7 Pro has reduced bezels on the sides and there is no notch.

Coming to OnePlus 7, the phone features a smaller 6.41-inches AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass cover. It sports a dewdrop notch on top. The display and design will remind users of the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

OnePlus is pushing camera as one of the major highlights of OnePlus 7 Pro. Prior to the launch, the company shared camera samples of OnePlus 7 Pro showcasing its ultra-wide and zoom capabilities. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup with dual LED flash.

The rear camera system comprises of a 48MP primary camera with OIS, EIS, and f/1.6 as well as a secondary 8MP telephoto camera with OIS and f/2.4 aperture, and a third 16MP ultra-wide camera with 117-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. The company says it has an improved Nightscape mode for a better-low-light performance.

We said in our review that the triple camera awes with the stunning results on offer. We found the performance in low light particularly stunning, with the kind of details on offer, even when you are clicking in near darkness.

The front camera is 16MP with a pop-up mechanism. OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone to come with a pop-up selfie camera, though we have seen a similar system for Oppo and Vivo phones previously. The pop-up selfie camera is covered in sapphire glass, and according to the company, the mechanism is quite durable. It has been tested to open and close 150 times a day, every day, for over five years.

Read more: OnePlus 7: Tips and tricks to get the most out of your smartphone

Meanwhile, OnePlus 7 features two cameras at the back, a combination of 48MP main camera with OIS, EIS, and f/1.7 aperture along with a 5MP secondary camera with fixed focus and f/2.4 aperture. It supports dual LED flash. The front camera is 16MP with EIS, fixed focus, and f/2.0 aperture. Features like UltraShot, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, Portrait, Pro Mode, etc are supported on both the devices.

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Processor, battery, and memory

Both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is an octa-core one with 7nm design and clocked up to 2.84 GHz. It will be coupled with Qualcomm AI Engine. For graphics performance, the phones rely on Adreno 640 GPU.

The phones support in-display fingerprint sensor in addition to face unlock for unlocking the phone. We observed in our review that the fingerprint sensor works even with wet fingers, which is quite an achievement. The phones ditch the 3.5mm headset jack and support USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging as well as earphones. The dual SIM phones have nano-SIM slots.

In first, both OnePlus 7 phones come with UFS 3.0 storage, which means faster speeds and performance around data transfer. OnePlus 7 will be available in two storage options – 6GB RAM +128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. OnePlus 7 Pro can be bought in three storage models – 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

OnePlus 7 Pro is backed by a bigger 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging. The battery on OnePlus 7 remains the same as the previous OnePlus 6T at 3,700 mAh with standard fast charging.

Advertising

OnePlus 7 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Software

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro both run OxygenOS based on the latest Android 9 Pie. There are several useful customisations the user-interface offers like a hidden apps folder when a user swipes from the app tray, Zen Mode, which locks down the smartphone for 20 minutes so that one can take a break.